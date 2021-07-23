Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) & Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Generation Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Generation Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 207.95 -$23.08 million ($0.41) -6.85 Generation Bio N/A N/A -$80.52 million ($2.95) -7.12

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio. Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Generation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -15,942.43% -74.75% -62.13% Generation Bio N/A -26.83% -24.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Generation Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Generation Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 504.98%. Generation Bio has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.24%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Generation Bio.

Summary

Generation Bio beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

