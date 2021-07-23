Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.25. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

