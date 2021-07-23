Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Agenus (AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2021 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2021 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company's product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. "

NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.52. 20,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. Analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

