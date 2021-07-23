Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07).

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

TMQ stock opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.78 million and a PE ratio of -21.75. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.