Research Analysts Set Expectations for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.74 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $563.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 55,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

