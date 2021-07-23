Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.53 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.