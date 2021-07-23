Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34.

UTI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $189.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

