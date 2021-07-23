Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 119,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AGFS stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

