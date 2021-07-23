Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 229.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 621,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.69% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $57.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

