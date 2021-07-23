Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 210.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,188 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Merus worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Merus by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $711.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRUS. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

