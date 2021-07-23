Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 48,800 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,431,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

