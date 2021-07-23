Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $113,807,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after buying an additional 666,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,471,000 after buying an additional 582,855 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,833,000 after buying an additional 41,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

