Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REMYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

