Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.62

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 40511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after buying an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Relx by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.