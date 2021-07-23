Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $97.31 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.