Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,168. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

