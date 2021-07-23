RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $532,424.72 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $532,424.72 and approximately $8,769.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00370072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.