Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: KBX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/6/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR KBX traded down €1.24 ($1.46) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €93.60 ($110.12). 207,690 shares of the company traded hands. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion and a PE ratio of 28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is €101.22.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.