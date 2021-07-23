Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$15.68 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REAL. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.90.

REAL stock opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37.

In other news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,674,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,042,051.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,211 shares of company stock worth $2,183,386.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

