Reach (LON:RCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $326.00

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 326 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 326 ($4.26), with a volume of 1137476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.00).

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

