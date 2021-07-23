Raymond James Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

