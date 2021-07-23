Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of SMBK opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 24.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

