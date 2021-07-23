Raymond James Reiterates $47.00 Price Target for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been assigned a $47.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCX. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.49.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,560,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.