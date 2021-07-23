Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.52.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$41.10 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The stock has a market cap of C$48.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,167,143.84. Insiders sold a total of 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420 in the last ninety days.

