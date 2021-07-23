Raymond James Lowers iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$4.40

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James to C$4.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 93.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.18.

IAG traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$68.45. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.10 and a 12 month high of C$72.31. The firm has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3799998 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

