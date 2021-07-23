Raymond James Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$692.30 million and a P/E ratio of -58.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$9.63 and a one year high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

