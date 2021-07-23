Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

