Raymond James Analysts Give Newmont (NYSE:NEM) a $82.00 Price Target

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has been given a $82.00 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $60.08. 501,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.19. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

