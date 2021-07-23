Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Raven Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 113,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at $579,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

