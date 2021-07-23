RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €635.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €480.00 ($564.71) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €588.67 ($692.55).

RAA opened at €871.80 ($1,025.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €756.78. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

