Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,858 ($24.27). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,850 ($24.17), with a volume of 27,377 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,015.67 ($26.33).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,855.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.87.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

