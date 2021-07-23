Raine Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Raine Capital LLC decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up about 0.2% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after acquiring an additional 672,829 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Xilinx by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 496,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in Xilinx by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Xilinx by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 302,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLNX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.60. 14,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

