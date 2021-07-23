RAI Finance (RAI) Price Reaches $0.60

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $29.34 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00139592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.31 or 1.00850333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.