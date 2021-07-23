Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $741 million-$744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.66 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RXT. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.39. 20,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

