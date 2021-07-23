Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.85 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 154.65 ($2.02). Approximately 3,292,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,621,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.50 ($1.97).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04.

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.