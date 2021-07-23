Qubitica Market Cap Hits $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00226650 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001235 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.75 or 0.00871935 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

