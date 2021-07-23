QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of QS stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of -60.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

