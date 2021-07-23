Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Raised to $43.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

XM stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion and a PE ratio of -59.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,972,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

