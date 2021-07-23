QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $148.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $136.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

