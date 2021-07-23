QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock.

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 330.80 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

