Qcash Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.39 million and approximately $185.09 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00100916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00140799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,259.50 or 1.00291013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

