Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.45.

TSCO stock opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

