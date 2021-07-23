Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Boosted by Analyst

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth $144,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.