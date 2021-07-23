Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avnet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

AVT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Avnet stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

