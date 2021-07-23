Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Issued By KeyCorp

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.25.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $316.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.44. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $258.82 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.