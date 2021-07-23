Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Increased by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $240,221.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,995.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

