Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

M&T Bank stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,027.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

