Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KB Home Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

KBH opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in KB Home by 19.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

