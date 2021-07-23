Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 140,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.