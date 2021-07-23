Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($13.57) EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 133.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

